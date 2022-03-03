Personal trainer dies after drinking caffeine equivalent to 200 cups of coffee

Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield, 29, died after consuming a high dose of caffeine powder in Colwyn Bay, Wales. The young man’s death took place on January 5, 2021 and the details of the investigations into the boy’s death were released this week. The information is from the Daily Mail newspaper.

According to the investigation, an examination revealed that Thomas had 392mg of caffeine per liter of blood – the equivalent of about 200 cups of coffee. Investigations show that the young man prepared a mixture containing seven times the maximum recommended dose of powdered caffeine before drinking it all at once.

The recommended dose is 60 to 300 mg of the powder twice a day, however, the personal trainer’s digital scale marked an initial weight of 2g. A father of two, Thomas made the drink shortly after receiving the order from the supplement company Blackburn Distributions at his address.

According to the inquiry, he was “probably looking for a medium-sized serving” but instead drank up to 5g of the powder.

According to the victim’s wife, Suzannah Mansfield, her husband was “very healthy”. She reported that minutes after ingesting the mixture, Thomas began foaming at the mouth. Aid was called and Thomas Mansfield was rushed to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital.

He suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at 4 pm on January 5 last year. At the conclusion of the investigation, Senior Coroner John Gittins recorded that the personal trainer’s death was a fatality due to the unintended result of consuming the caffeine powder.

