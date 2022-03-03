Petrobras has not made a decision on price adjustment, says Luna – Notícias

Petrobras is analyzing the upward pressure on the price of a barrel of oil, but for the moment there is no decision taken regarding adjustments in the prices of derivatives, said this Wednesday (2) the president of the state-owned company, general of the reserve Joaquim Silva e Luna. .

According to him, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the oil market was “nervous” and with many “uncertainties”.

On Wednesday, Brent fossil fuels closed above $100 a barrel, up 7.6% to $112.93, after touching a peak of $113.94 a barrel during the session.

Abicom, an association that brings together the distributors, stated that the average values ​​of diesel and gasoline from Petrobras reached a price gap of 25%, the highest level in ten years.

“The world has plunged into a scenario of uncertainty [com a guerra]”, said Luna.

“That’s what we’re studying,” he added, when asked how long Petrobras would support the rise in Brent prices without making adjustments to the prices of oil derivatives on the domestic market.

This year, the strong rise in oil on the international market was partially offset by the devaluation of the dollar against the real. Exchange and Brent are the two main variables of the company’s pricing policy, which is known as PPI.

The Petrobras CEO reiterated that the state-owned group that evaluates the price parity policy analyzes the scenario “minute by minute” before making any decision.

One of the hallmarks of Silva e Luna’s management is not to pass on conjunctural movements in the oil market to domestic prices, and price adjustments are promoted through structural changes in the scenario.

