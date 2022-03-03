Petrobras (PETR4) has no decisions made on fuel prices, says CEO; brMalls (BRML3) sells slice in mall and more news

This Thursday’s corporate news (03) highlights the release of the balance sheet of AES Brasil (AESB3), after the market closes.

Vibra Energia (VBBR3) confirmed its option to acquire 50% of Comerc, one of the largest traders in the free electricity market in the country.

brMalls (BRML3), in turn, sold 30% of its stake in Center Shopping Uberlândia for R$307 million.

Meanwhile, the Mater Dei hospital network (MATD3) approved the purchase of a representative interest between 75% and 80% in Hospital e Maternidade Santa Clara.

Joaquim Silva e Luna, president of Petrobras, told Reuters on Wednesday that the state-owned company is analyzing the upward pressure on the price of a barrel of the commodity, but for now there is no decision taken regarding adjustments in the prices of derivatives.

Check out the highlights:

According to him, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the oil market was “nervous” and with many “uncertainties”.

Abicom, an association that brings together the distributors, pointed out that the average values ​​​​of diesel and gasoline from Petrobras reached a price gap of 25%, the highest level in 10 years.

“That’s what we’re studying,” he added when asked how long Petrobras would support the rise in Brent prices, without making adjustments to the prices of oil derivatives on the domestic market. The Petrobras CEO reiterated that the state-owned group that evaluates the price parity policy analyzes the scenario “minute by minute” before making any decision.

brMalls (BRML3) announced the sale of 30% of its interest in Center Shopping Uberlândia, located in the city of Uberlândia, state of Minas Gerais, to current partners for R$ 307 million, to be paid in cash. The value represents a 2022 cap rate of 6.7%.

brMalls will retain a 21% interest in the project and will continue to manage and sell the mall.

Vibra Energia (VBBR3) announced the conversion of debentures and the exercise of the call option of Comerc Participações. As a result, the company now holds 50% of Comerc.

On October 8, 2021, the company subscribed, in a private placement, debentures convertible into common shares representing 30% of Comerc’s capital stock.

It also acquired the option to buy, from Comerc shareholders, shares issued by that company, equivalent to 20% of its share capital.

Vibra and Comerc’s partners – manager Perfin, founder Kiko Vlavianos and executives – also reached an agreement to add Targus, an energy trader controlled by Vibra since 2021. With Targus, Comerc goes from fourth to fourth. first position in the ranking of traders, going from 1.9 gigawatts to 2.4 gigawatts.

Telephone (VIVT3)

Telefônica (VIVT3) signed a Conduct Adjustment Agreement (TAC) with Anatel, in the amount of R$435 million. Agreement, approved by the agency in December, provides for the exchange of fines for investments.

The agreement involves sanctioning processes on quality and users’ rights and guarantees.

Mater Dei (MATD3)

The Board of Directors of the Mater Dei hospital (MATD3), at a meeting held on March 2, 2022, approved, through its subsidiary RMDS Participações, the execution of the contract for the purchase of a representative interest between 75% and 80% of the Hospital and Santa Clara Maternity, with the majority of the doctors who are members of the HSC remaining.

The Enterprise Value of the operation for 100% of the HSC, including the property, is R$234 million, from which the net debt will be discounted, implying an implicit multiple of R$1.35 million per bed. HSC’s net revenue in the twelve months ended in October 2021 was BRL 137 million.

Inaugurated in 1949, the HSC is a highly complex general hospital that has more than 40 specialties. Recognized as one of the most traditional hospitals in Uberlândia, HSC has a wide range of accreditations and accreditations, such as Qmentum and ONA III.

Streak Drogasil (RADL3)

Raia Drogasil (RADL3) approved its 6th issue of simple debentures, in the total amount of R$ 250 million. According to a statement, the funds will be used to reimburse expenses, costs and expenses related to the acquisition, construction and/or renovation of business units.

Hermes Pardini (PARD3)

The Hermes Pardini laboratory network (PARD3) concluded the acquisition of the Instituto de Análises Clínicas de Santos (IACS), which will be submitted to the deliberation of the company’s General Meeting, convened in due course.

Dexcos (DXCO3)) announced that, this Wednesday (2), through its subsidiary Dexco Revestimentos Cerâmicos, the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the capital stock of CASTELATTO was concluded. All the conditions precedent were concluded, among them the approval, without restrictions, by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

BlackRock reduced its shareholding in Via (VIIA3) to 2.96%, with 47.4 million common shares.

Santander (SANB11) reported that Marino Alexandre Calheiros Aguiar asked to resign as director. The departure of Calheiros was evaluated and approved by the board of directors.

(with Reuters)

