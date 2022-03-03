Phil Spencer asks community to stop ‘console war’

Speaking at DICE 2022, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, called on gaming communities to end “console wars” — fights generated by players’ personal preferences for brands. According to the director, everyone should just celebrate the games released by each one.

In conversation with IGN, Spencer spoke a lot about the industry and did not fail to make the request to viewers. Check out:

I think the creations kind of turned into weapons used in cross-platform battles and stuff. Let’s just celebrate the fact that so many great games are coming out of so many creators and realize that’s a foundation for where the industry is going.

The executive also gave a speech against toxicity in online gaming environments and encouraged developers to combat this behavior.

We have a responsibility to everyone in this business. We have a responsibility to society and to ourselves. It’s simple: do everything possible to ensure that the industry treats each person with dignity and respect.

Like Phil Spencer, Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, is also against console war

Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, and Phil Spencer are on “opposite” sides, but both believe that the gaming community should stop taking offense and spend more time enjoying so many games available on the market. Check out more details here.