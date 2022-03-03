PIX and end of Emergency Aid remove R$ 45 billion from circulation

With the end of Emergency Aid payments, many banknotes ended up leaving the market. It is the so-called Brazilian currency. Furthermore, with the arrival of Pix, the scenario has changed even more. In all, the movement of banknotes has shrunk by about R$44.8 billion since the end of 2020, according to data from the Central Bank (BC). So, to find out more, check it out below.

Thus, at the end of the previous year, R$ 370.4 billion in banknotes and coins circulated through the Brazilian economy. However, with the end of emergency benefits and the arrival of Pix in November 2020, this value dropped to R$339 billion at the end of 2021. Thus, the drop this last year was R$31.4 billion.

In addition, another R$ 13.3 billion were withdrawn from circulation in this year’s partial. On February 22, for example, according to the Central Bank, current assets had dropped to R$325.6 billion. The BC also stated that another determinant for the variation of money in circulation, in addition to the arrival of Pix, is the banks’ search for resources.

“The manufacture of banknotes and coins aims to meet the variation in demand, but also to replace worn banknotes and maintain adequate stocks”, said the BC.

Finally, in 2020, the Central Bank stated that the government paid more than BRL 290 billion in Emergency Aid. Thus, part of this amount began to circulate in kind, in order to combat the effects of the pandemic. Between April and December 2020, the growth in circulating assets was BRL 110.905 billion.

BC receivables: next phase will feature more than 7 types of forgotten money

