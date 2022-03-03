Plane pilot fails 4 breathalyzer tests and is thrown out of flight

A JetBlue pilot was forced out of a plane shortly before taking off with him after officials at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York (USA) found he was drunk at work. The case happened yesterday.

According to Helen Tederous, director of public affairs for the Niagara Border Transportation Authority, the pilot was required to take a breathalyzer test, but failed four times, for reaching the limit allowed for pilots on all attempts.

James Clifton, 52, was passing through security when an agent from the Transportation Security Administration noticed that he appeared to be weakened. Then, the agent notified the airport authorities, who went to the plane and removed Clifton.

The Clifton test showed 0.17 milligrams of alcohol per liter of air, according to police – well above the legal limit for pilots, which is 0.04 mg/L.

“They immediately got on the plane, took Mr. Clifton off the plane and then gave him a breathalyzer test, which came out at 0.17 mg/L,” Helen added. “He was taken into custody and we called federal authorities and then he was released to JetBlue security.”

The airline said in a press release that the pilot had been removed from his duties.

Helen Tederous said passengers on board were aware of the incident. “It was right there, everything unfolding in front of them. This must be very upsetting, for sure. I can’t even imagine what it’s like for passengers to know that the people who are looking after them can do that. But I think now travelers can follow along. to your destination more comfortably.”

The pilot was temporarily suspended and denied drinking the morning of the flight, according to the police report, but claimed to have consumed 7 to 8 drinks the night before.

Due to the confusion, the flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was delayed by more than four hours.

In the face of the scandal, JetBlue stressed that the safety of customers and crew is its priority.

“We adhere to all rules and requirements regarding alcohol at all times and have a very strict zero-tolerance internal policy on alcohol,” the statement said. “We are aware of the incident that occurred this morning in Buffalo and we are fully cooperating with the authorities. We are also conducting our own internal investigation. The crew member involved has been removed from duty.”