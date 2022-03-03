player eliminates boss with a single skill

The Midlands are fraught with danger in the Elden Ring, but not all players seem to fear the unknown. One of them decided to face one of the RPG bosses and annihilated the creature with just a very powerful magic.

During exploration, this enemy apparently only attacks whoever dares to strike a blow in its direction — it’s a statue, positioned right in front of a building. Knowing this, the player prepared himself, took potions, prepared the spirits and decimated the target in seconds with the skill “Comet Azur”.

Magic isn’t OP at all from Eldenring

ThatJapaneseMan: Spells aren’t all that appealing.

Probably the fight wasn’t that fair. Taking into account that Black Blade Kindred is not a suggested opponent at the beginning of the RPG, it is necessary to evolve a lot to unleash an ability capable of causing the damage shown above.

In the comments of the post, the community was a little angry with the power of Mages in the game. Do you agree that they are “appellations”?

