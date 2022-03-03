prize of R$ 1.7 million goes out to three bets

Lotofácil had three winning bets (from the cities of Salvador – BA, Boa Vista – RR and Guaira – SP) in the 2460 contest. The tens revealed today (2) were: 01-02-03-04-05-06-09-11-12-14-15-18-19-23-25. According to Caixa, each lucky person will receive the prize of R$ 1,725,542.59.

Today’s Lotofácil draw also included another 396 tickets with 14 hits. According to the bank, the prize pool in this range was R$1,423.94 per ticket.

The total collection of Lotofácil 2460 was just over R$ 32.9 million, according to Caixa. The draw also had 14,997 winners in the range of 13 hits, 203,313 hit 12 numbers and another 1,138,198 hit 11.

How to participate in the next Lotofácil draw?

You can place your bet on Lotofácil up to one hour before the draw at accredited lottery shops and on Caixa’s official website. That is, it is possible to register your game until 19:00 on the day of the draw. There are 25 numbers available, and bets are placed on games of 15 to 20 chosen tens. The smallest bet now costs BRL 2.50, while the most expensive is over BRL 38,700. You can also use “Little Surprise” to let the system pick the numbers for you.

What is the chance of winning the Lotofácil jackpot?

With the minimum bet (R$ 2.50), playing 15 tens, the chance of hitting all of them is one in almost 3.3 million. Playing with another ten, the value of the game rises to R$ 40, but the odds increase: they become one in a little over 204 thousand. Whoever bets on 20 numbers increases the chance of winning to one in 211. Lotofácil also has prizes for those who match 14, 13, 12 and 11 points. With the smallest bet, the chance of winning at least the R$5 prize is one in 11.

How does the Lotofácil pool work?

Lotofácil also has a pool available for group bets. The minimum price charged by Caixa in this modality is R$10, and the odds for each participant must start at R$3. In bets with 15 numbers, the number of odds allowed varies between two and eight. With 20 tens, up to 100 shares will be allowed. It is possible to place up to ten bets per pool between 15 and 18 tens. At 19, the number drops to six. Playing 20 numbers, it is allowed to place only one bet.

Have other doubts? Check the answers to the most frequently asked questions about Lotofácil.