Putin and Israeli PM discuss situation in Ukraine by phone – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Wednesday about Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine in a phone call initiated by the Israeli side, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin told Bennett that taking Moscow’s security interests into account was among the main conditions for resolving the conflict, the Kremlin said, adding that the two leaders had agreed to continue personal contacts.

On Tuesday (1st), Israel sent three planes carrying 100 tons of humanitarian aid that should arrive at the Polish-Ukrainian border later this week. , thousands of tents, blankets, sleeping bags and coats.





During the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, the Israeli representative voted in favor of the UN resolution against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The move requires Russia to withdraw “immediately” from Ukrainian territory, in a sharp rebuke to Putin’s actions.

Ukrainian officials estimate that at least 7,000 Russian soldiers died during the first seven days of the country’s invasion. Contradicting this data, the Russian Army spokesman claims that the Armed Forces suffered 498 casualties.



