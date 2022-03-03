Queiroga defines a commission to analyze the use of the Covid kit in the SUS

In an internal order, the Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga established a commission formed by three responsible servers to analyze the guidelines for the treatment of Covid-19. Among them is the contraindication of the so-called Covid kit for the treatment of the disease, composed of drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, strongly defended by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but proven to be ineffective against the disease.

The commission has the task of accepting or not the report approved by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to the Unified Health System (Conitec) in December. Despite the approval, before the guidelines were incorporated into the Unified Health System (SUS), they were rejected by the former Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Inputs (SCTIE), Hélio Angotti Netto.

In the document issued on February 23, the holder designates the servants to “elaborate a technical statement about the appeals filed” against the former secretary of the SCTIE, who did not approve the guidelines. Technicians have 15 days (until March 10) to send the conclusion to the legal consultancy that advises the ministry. From this material, Queiroga elaborates the opinion that will finally dictate the verdict on the guidelines.

Alessandra de Sá Earp Siqueira, director of the Science and Technology Department at SCTIE coordinates the group’s activities. Max Nóbrega de Menezes, general coordinator of Strategic Actions in Clinical Research (also from SCTIE), and Gláucia Maria Moraes de Oliveira, general coordinator of Intersectoral Articulation in Specialized Care, from the Secretariat of Specialized Health Care (SAES), close the selected team.

Also an advocate of the proven ineffective treatment against Covid, Angotti denied the appeal presented by the researchers. Now, the document is under analysis by Queiroga.

“I have a deadline to analyze this according to the decree. I will do it facing all the questions, as I have already said. We are already seeing with my technical advisor to make the best decisions. We will recognize the appeal, analyze the merits, there is no problem”, explained the minister in February.

The cardiologist from Paraíba has already expressed his opposition to the use of drugs for the treatment of the disease. When asked about the topic, Queiroga reiterated his defense of vaccination. “Even in relation to these drugs, as far as I know, there is no recommendation from the Ministry of Health in this regard, none. In relation to these drugs that are alluded to, right? And that one always wants to return to an issue at the beginning of the pandemic”, he amended.

Discussion closed?

After the controversy, Hélio Angotti Netto was reassigned within the Ministry of Health. He left the coordination of SCTIE and became head of the secretary of Management of Work and Education in Health (SGTES), a vacant position previously held by Mayra Pinheiro, the “ captain chloroquine”.

In place of Angotti, career servant Sandra de Castro Barros took over. When questioned on the subject, the server was emphatic: “This discussion is already closed, it has already been done. I am now taking over the SCTIE and, as the minister has already stated, there is an appeal in relation to all this history to be judged. At the moment, I believe that this is not the main agenda I have to direct the secretariat within what we are aiming for here”, said Sandra.