Reporter is surprised by Russian missile explosion during live broadcast

A Russian air strike against the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev was broadcast live on an American TV channel. The case took place at dawn (in the Ukrainian time zone) of this Thursday, 3. At the time, journalist Charlie D’Angela, from CBS News, was finishing his live broadcast when he was surprised by the flashes coming from two missiles.

About the subject









Check out the moment the missiles hit Kiev:

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Missile blasts on Kyiv/Kiev seen during a Livestream behind US CBS News reporter Charlie D’Agata. pic.twitter.com/PXqhp4kIC4 — (@Hiranyareta) March 3, 2022

The journalist, who is in Ukraine to cover the conflicts, was broadcasting outdoors. In the images, which went viral on social media, it is possible to see the journalist and the reporting team confused after a sudden flash. “What happened?” the reporter asked his partners. “I don’t know, it was almost like lightning. A big flash,” D’Angela continued.

Moments later, while the journalist and a co-worker looked at the horizon, another flash appears. Frightened, Charlie D’Angela and the rest of the team duck to protect themselves from the bombing. Even without the presence of anyone in front of the camera, the transmission continues. “That was close. Close enough to see the flash,” concluded the CBS reporter.

This Thursday marks the 8th day that Russia began its attacks against Ukraine. On Wednesday afternoon, the debris of a Russian long-range missile hit a railway station in Kiev. The station was being used to receive women and children seeking shelter amid the conflict. So far, there are no reports of casualties from the attack.

Get access to special reports. Subscribe to O POVO+ by clicking here

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags