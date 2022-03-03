Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 will arrive with improvements to PS5 and Xbox Series

Capcom announced, this Wednesday (02), that Rresident evil 2 and 3 Remake and Resident Evil 7 will win versions with graphical improvements on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. The new versions will be released later in 2022, without a specific date, for now.

The developer also explained that who owns the games for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will receive a digital upgrade for free. In addition, new patches will be available for PC, which will be free, once the console versions are released.

Check out, below, a little of the look that the titles will have on the consoles of the current generation:

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 are coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with visual enhancements later this year! ?? Those who currently own these games on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be eligible for a digital upgrade at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/MNPZcZBl7i — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 2, 2022

The Japanese company has not yet specified which graphical improvements the games will receive on consoles. However, it is possible to imagine that the 3 games should gain the possibility of running in 4K and with better frame rates per second.

Resident Evil 3 Remake it already ran, on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, with frame rates between 50 and 60 fps, for example. However, initial reviews said the performance was not as satisfactory.



So, do you want to play again? Resident Evil 2 and 3 remake and Resident Evil 7 with visual improvements? Leave your comment below!