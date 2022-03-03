Revenue increases the level of security to join the e-CAC portal

Since last Friday (25), access to the Federal Revenue Service Virtual Center (e-CAC) will have a high level of security. Therefore, those who use the Gov.br Portal single login will only be able to access the e-CAC with silver or gold level accounts, which have more protection features. Below, check out the details.

BC ‘forgotten’ money: check your level and see how to go up

In a note, the Federal Revenue said that the change in the security level is part of a process of improving access to the agency’s digital services. According to the Tax Authorities, the increase in security will allow e-CAC services to be offered to more users.

In addition to the Gov.br account, individuals who file Income Tax and Simples Nacional companies can access the e-CAC with the access code, a kind of electronic key that is renewable every 2 years. Other companies can access the e-CAC through the digital certificate, if they do not wish to use the Gov.br login.

The Gov.br account is available to all Brazilian citizens. Login has 3 security levels: bronze, for less sensitive services; silver, which provides access to many digital services; and gold, which allows access to all digital services.

To get an idea, the accounts registered with CPF or INSS information are considered bronze level. The registration made in person at the INSS or Denatran units also has this level. Meanwhile, silver level accounts have 3-source validation. The first is the facial biometrics of the driver’s license, Sigepe registration or bank details of 1 of the 7 banks associated with Portal Gov.br.

Finally, accounts with facial biometrics from the Electoral Court or by digital certificate compatible with ICP-Brasil now have a gold level of security. It is worth remembering that contributors with bronze level accounts can increase the login security level by performing validations that lead to higher levels.

