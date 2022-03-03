Revenue releases today Income Tax services with gov.br account – News

All services related to Income tax that the Federal Revenue offers online will be available to citizens from this Thursday (3). But only people who have a gov.br account at the gold or silver level will have access to them, which require more authentication such as facial recognition and authorization via the app.

The period for submitting the declaration of the IR 2022 starts next Monday, March 7, and runs until April 29. The expectation of the Federal Revenue is that 34.1 million declarations will be sent by the end of the term.

Consultation about services is done via e-CAC portalVirtual Service Center, in Federal Revenue website. All Income Tax services that are in the e-CAC, which previously required a digital certificate or had some access restrictions, from today will be available to those who have a gov.br account at the gold or silver level.

Declaration 2022

Some features related to the 2022 Income Tax declaration will also be available for those who have a gov.br account at the gold or silver level, but at later dates, according to this year’s Income Import declaration calendar.

From March 7th, the date on which the PGD (Programa Generator da Declaration) and the applications for mobile devices will be available, it will be possible to import data from the monthly tax calculation booklet; save and retrieve the declaration online; consult the status of the 2022 declaration.

IR 2022 schedule

• March 3: activation of income tax services with gov.br account

• March 7: availability of programs (PGD and APP) and start of delivery of the declaration

• 15/Mar: availability of the pre-filled declaration

