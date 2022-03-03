Rich people buy luxury items to preserve heritage

With sanctions on Russia after the Ukraine invasion sending the ruble plummet, the country’s wealthy are buying up luxury jewelry and watches in a bid to preserve the value of their savings. The information is from the Bloomberg news agency.

The chief executive of Italian jewelry company Bulgari, Jean-Christophe Babin, said that sales in Russian stores had increased in recent days, after Western nations imposed a series of economic restrictions on the country.

“In the short term, it probably boosted the business,” Babin said, describing the brand’s jewelry as a “safe investment.”

“How long it will last is hard to say, because in fact, with the Swift system measures fully in place, it could make it difficult, if not impossible.”

Swift (World Financial Telecommunications Society) is an international banking system, created in Belgium in 1973, which allows for the standardization of financial information and transfers of funds between banks around the world. Yesterday, the EU (European Union) announced the exclusion of seven banks from the system.

After the invasion, brands like Apple, Nike, and Ford made it impossible to buy and sell products on Russian territory, but Europe’s biggest luxury brands are, so far, trying to continue operating in the country, says Bloomberg.

In addition to Bulgari, which is part of the LVMH group, Cartier also continues to sell jewelry and watches, and Swatch Group’s Omega watches are still available, as are Rolexes.

“We are there for the Russian people and not for the political world. We operate in many different countries that go through periods of uncertainty and tensions,” Babin said.

Like gold, which can serve as a store of value and protection against inflation, watches and jewelry can maintain or even increase in price amid economic turmoil caused by war and conflict, the agency says.

A spokesperson for the Swatch Group said the company is monitoring the situation in Russia and Ukraine very closely and declined to speak to Bloomberg further. Spokespeople for Richemont, Rolex, Hermès, LVMH and Kering SA declined to comment on their Russian operations.

LVMH said it was donating €5 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross to help victims of the war. LVMH is also providing financial and operational assistance to its 150 employees in Ukraine, he added.

Bulgari should raise prices in Russia at some point, according to the CEO. “If the ruble loses half its value, our costs remain the costs of the euro, we cannot lose money on what we sell, so we will have to adapt prices,” he said.