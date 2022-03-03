Rocket piece weighing 3 tons will impact the moon this Friday

A huge chunk of rocket is expected to hit the Moon this Friday (4). The space junk, with an estimated weight of 3 tons, will reach the lunar surface at a speed of 9,300 km/h.

The episode is expected to leave a considerable crater on the Moon, measuring between 10 and 20 meters in diameter. It will not be possible to follow the crash with the naked eye, and lunar modules launched by space agencies will be too far away to detect the impact.

In fact, it can take weeks or even months for scientists to confirm the collision through satellite imagery. But when it does, it will become the first time researchers have documented an unscheduled collision between an object and the Moon.

The origin of the rocket that will collide with the Moon is not known for sure. In January, scientist Bill Gray pointed out that the space junk belonged to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, launched in 2015. Later, it was said that the giant object was , actually a remnant of a Chinese rocket launched in 2014.

Regardless of who is responsible for the debris, the event shows the importance of tracking space junk heading into deep space. Objects that stay in low orbit are easily identified, but this is not the case with pieces of rockets that do not return to burn in the Earth’s atmosphere, for example.

The Moon has no atmosphere. Therefore, the satellite does not have a protective barrier against meteors, asteroids or space debris. At the same time, there is no wind there. The craters that form are not affected by the weather and are present on the satellite’s surface for eternity.