Ruble drops to new lows after Russia’s credit rating downgrade | Economy

The Russian ruble fell to new record lows against the dollar and euro on Thursday after ratings agencies Fitch and Moody’s downgraded Russia’s sovereign debt to “speculative” or “junk” status. “.

At 7:12 am (GMT) the ruble was down 9% against the dollar to 116.8 and was down nearly 8% against the euro, which was quoted at 125.1 on the Moscow Exchange. The ruble has already lost about a third of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

Fitch and Moody’s downgraded Russia by six notches, saying Western sanctions cast doubt on the country’s ability to service its debt and weaken the economy. Fitch said the only other precedent for such a massive downgrade of a single sovereign was South Korea in 1997.

Trading on the equities section of the Moscow Stock Exchange remained virtually closed on Thursday, in the fourth day of restrictions ordered by the central bank.

Russian financial markets began to show turmoil after sanctions were adopted over the invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European country since World War II.

The invasion sparked a series of warnings about the impact on the Russian economy. S&P downgraded the country’s rating to “junk” last week.

The war also prompted index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI to announce on Wednesday that they will remove Russian stocks from all of their indexes.

Among measures to try to ease pressure on the ruble, Russia’s central bank has imposed a 30% commission on purchases of foreign currency by individuals at exchange offices.

The government has ordered Russian exporters to convert 80% of their foreign exchange earnings into rubles in another attempt to bolster the local currency, but people still line up at banks to buy dollars as the ruble falls. See main measures so far.

With much of Moscow’s $640 billion in reserves held in the West and sanctions hampering the flow of capital across borders, investors fear Russia is heading for its first hard-currency sovereign debt default.

Foreigners, who hold about half of Russia’s hard-currency debt, are focused on March 16, when the country would need to pay $107 million in coupons on two bonds.

After March 16, an additional $359 million is due on the 31st of this month for a 2030 bond. The first principal payment is scheduled for April 4, when a $2 billion bond matures.

* With information from Reuters