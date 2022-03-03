Russia attacks homes and schools in Chernigov, kills 33, governor says

posted on 03/03/2022 13:47 / updated on 03/03/2022 14:34

A Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernigov on Thursday left at least 33 dead and 18 wounded, according to the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Chaus.

According to him, the attack took place in the residential area of ​​the city, where there are two schools. “Russian planes also attacked private homes and two schools in the Staraya Podusivka area. Rescue services, which are working in the area, say there were nine dead and four injured,” he explained.

“Many apartment buildings were damaged, windows were broken, walls, roofs, balconies were damaged, walls and ceilings were destroyed in some places. There are no military installations nearby. Nearby there are hospitals, several schools and kindergartens, dozens of skyscrapers”, said the governor by Telegram.

On Wednesday, the Russians conquered the port city of Kherson, one of the largest in Ukraine. This Thursday, representatives of Ukraine and Russia are meeting in Belarus to discuss a ceasefire between the two nations.


