Russia changes tone on recognition of Ukraine’s president

The Russian Foreign Minister, sergei Lavrovsaid today that the Russian government recognized President Volodymyr Zelensky as President of Ukraine, signaling a change in the country’s positioning in the face of the crisis. The chancellor also cited as a “positive step” the Ukrainian’s request for security guarantees in the negotiations.

“Our negotiators are ready for the second round of discussions on these guarantees with Ukrainian representatives,” he said. Lavrov, in an interview with Al jazeera.

Yesterday, Zelenskiy accused Russia of terrorism after troops commanded by Vladimir Putin carried out a bombing against the government building in Kharkiv today and also hit residential areas close to the building. “This is terror against the city, terror against Ukraine,” said the president in a video posted on social media.

The Ukrainian also again asked countries in the international community to expand sanctions against Russia, and argued that Putin’s country cannot be part of the UN Security Council (United Nations).

Lavrov also stated that Moscow remains “committed to the demilitarization of Ukraine” and suggested that a list of weapons that could never be deployed on Ukrainian territory be drawn up.

“Specific types of attack weapons must be identified that will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created,” he argued.

The Russian chancellor further said that if a third world war were to occur, the combat would involve nuclear weapons and would be destructive. The statements come in the face of armed offensives against Ukraine and were reported by Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

According to the minister, Russia would face a “real danger” if Kiev acquired nuclear weapons. The country launched what it calls a special military operation against Ukraine last week on orders from President Vladimir Putin.

The military conflict reaches its seventh day, with a bombing, still during the dawn, of the police building in Kharkiv. The attack left the structure of the building partially destroyed and the upper part caught fire. No deaths were reported, but three people were injured.

Zhytomyr, located 140 kilometers from Kiev, was also the target of bombing in the early hours of today, local time. A residential area was hit, leaving several houses destroyed and at least four people dead, three adults and one child.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro kuleba, accused Russia of attacking kindergartens and orphanages. “Putin is at war with the kids,” he wrote on Twitter.

Russia is on its way to meeting for talks with Ukraine

The Russian delegation is already on its way to meeting the Ukrainian delegation for a new round of negotiations regarding the war between the two countries.

Earlier, Russian press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin is open to negotiations with the neighboring country and that Russian authorities would wait for the Ukrainians until tonight.

The second meeting between the top echelons of Russia and Ukraine was scheduled after the first, held the day before yesterday, ended without a ceasefire agreement. As the Russian state agency RIA Novosti reported yesterday, the new meeting should take place on the border between Belarus and Poland. The agency cites as sources members of Ukraine’s high diplomatic ranks who were not identified.

* With information from Reuters