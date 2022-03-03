Russia does not foresee the use of nuclear weapons under any pretext – News

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Russia has no intention of pushing “the nuclear red button” after President Vladimir Putin’s recent order to shut down ” special service regime” the country’s nuclear forces.

“We start from the point that this apocalyptic script will not be carried out under any pretext and under any conditions,” the Russian representative told Colombian broadcaster W Radio, stressing that Moscow had made its position clear.

Zakharova stressed that, “when talking about the use of nuclear weaponsthe government has repeatedly stated its position.” “Apparently they confuse us with the US, but Russia never spoke” about the use of nuclear weapons.





Putin ordered on February 27 that Russian containment forces be put into a “special regime of duty” after “aggressive declarations” by the main countries of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) due to the start of the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine, which was condemned by the international community.

The Russian president gave these instructions in a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov.

Under Russian nuclear deterrence doctrine, approved by Putin in 2020, which is defensive in nature, the Kremlin reserves the right to strike with nuclear weapons in the event of external aggression or a threat to the survival of the state.

The document, which includes the principles of nuclear deterrence and threats to Russia’s security, which would include NATO, sets out the conditions under which Russia would resort to nuclear weapons.

These include the enemy’s use of nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction against the territory of Russia or its allies, or actions against state or military facilities vital to the country that would cause it to lose control over the nuclear command.





External aggression with the use of conventional weapons that threatens “the very existence of the State” would also be reason enough for a nuclear response.

In addition Russia may resort to nuclear weapons if it receives credible information about the launch of a ballistic missile against Russian or allied territory.

At the same time, the document emphasizes that Russia views nuclear weapons “exclusively as a means of deterrence” and takes all necessary measures to reduce the nuclear threat and prevent an escalation in international relations that could lead to conflicts, including nuclear ones.



