Russia intends to carry out military operation in Ukraine to the end, says chancellor

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that he believes some foreign leaders are preparing for a war against Russia and that the country will continue its military operation in Ukraine until the end, but don’t think about a nuclear war.

“Nuclear thinking is constantly spinning in the minds of Western politicians, but not in the minds of Russians. I assure you that we will not allow any kind of provocation that unbalances us”, said Lavrov.

Without offering any evidence to support his statements, the Russian chancellor accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy – who is a Jew – of presiding over a “society where Nazism is flourishing”.

He said he had no doubts that a solution to the crisis in Ukraine would be found and that a new round of talks was about to begin between officials from the two countries. The statements were given to Russian state television a week after the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine accusations

For Lavrov, Russia’s dialogue with the West must be based on mutual respect. He accused NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) of seeking to maintain its supremacy and said that while Russia has a lot of goodwill, it cannot let anyone undermine its interests.

He said the Russian government would not let Ukraine maintain infrastructure that threatened the country and that it could not tolerate what it saw as a military threat from its neighbour. He also said that he is convinced that Russia was right about Ukraine.

The Russian foreign minister also said the country did not feel politically isolated and denied the accusation that civilian areas were being hit in Ukraine, saying Russian troops had strict orders to use high-precision weapons and only destroy military infrastructure. .

Russia and NATO

Without offering any evidence, Lavrov said Russia had information that the United States was worried about the prospect of losing control over what he described as chemical and biological laboratories in Ukraine and accused the United Kingdom of building military bases there.

The chancellor said the Russian military operation against Ukraine is aimed at ensuring that the country will not join the Western military alliance and that the West is aware of Russia’s concerns and will have to address them at some point.

On the heavy sanctions imposed by the United States and European countries since the beginning of the conflict, he said that the Russian government saw them as “a tax on independence”.

