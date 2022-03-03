Russia keeps Moscow Stock Exchange closed for third straight day

The Moscow Stock Exchange remained closed on Wednesday – accumulating three sessions in a row of suspensions – as Russia multiplies measures to limit the devastating impact of Western sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine.

It was decided not to resume operations today on the Moscow Stock Exchange, which has been closed since last Monday (28), with the exception of operations to buy rubles, the local currency.

The institution said that some operations would remain restricted until next Saturday, March 5.

At 6:00 am (Brasilia time), the Russian currency was trading at 109 rubles per dollar and 119 rubles per euro.

“The Russian economy has been dealt a heavy blow,” admitted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who highlighted a “margin of resistance” and ongoing plans. “Let’s keep standing,” he added.

Russian authorities are stepping up efforts to limit the impact of financial lockdowns.

Today, the Central Bank announced, according to Russian news agencies, measures to prevent foreign investment funds from being withdrawn from the country, in an attempt to stop the bleeding in the local economy.

As a result of European sanctions, Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, today announced its exit from the European market.