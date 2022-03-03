Russia May Attack Moldova, Belarus President Map Suggests

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: MAXIM GUCHEK/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images.

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus said during a meeting of his country’s security council that Russia may be planning a massive attack against the Republic of Moldova.

Lukashenko is an ally of President Vladimir Putin. He used a map, which was shared by the head of the Moscow Financial Times, Max Seddon, on Twitter. The map shows Ukraine divided into four operational districts and has red arrows, which apparently indicate planned troop movements.

One of these arrows starts in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, where Russian troops have not yet arrived, and ends at the border with Moldova.

Tension in the Transnistria region

In January, Ukrainian intelligence warned that Russia could start false operations in Moldova, to justify an intervention in the region led by the separatist Transnistria, which is pro-Russia, according to information from Al Jazeera.

Transnistria is a strip of land with about 400,000 inhabitants that is internationally recognized as part of Moldova, but the country’s government has not exercised authority over the region since 1992. Russian troops have been there ever since.

In 2014, after Putin gained control of Crimea, the leader of the Transnistrian parliament called for the region to be annexed to Russia, according to the BBC.

European Union is not at war with Russia

The European Union is not at war with Russia. That’s what Josep Borell, the bloc’s top representative for foreign affairs, declared. In an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena SER, however, he made it clear that the EU supports Ukraine in the seven-day armed conflict.

“We are not at war with Russia, but we are on the side that was attacked. Between the aggressor and the attacked, there cannot be a neutral point of view, you have to take sides. We have to condemn, repudiate and do everything possible to stop armed aggression against a neighboring country,” he said in the interview.