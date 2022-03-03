Russia-Ukraine meeting to negotiate end of war postponed to Thursday

Rozane Oliveira – Special for the Mail*

posted on 03/02/2022 15:06

(credit: HANDOUT / UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP - SERGEI GUNEYEV - Editing)


The second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia has been postponed to Thursday (3/2). According to the Russian agency Tassthe meeting initially scheduled for today, was rescheduled to allow the Ukrainian delegation to arrive at Belovezhskaya Pushcha, in the Brest region, near Poland.

Negotiations between the two countries should put the possibility of a ceasefire on the agenda. “We are waiting for the Ukrainian executives tomorrow, they are already on their way”, said the leader of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinski.

According to the same source, the army of the country ruled by Vladimir Putin is also providing a security corridor for the Ukrainian delegation. According to several Russian news agencies, a possible ceasefire is on the table.

