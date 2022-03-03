Russia, Ukraine to discuss ‘humanitarian corridor’ in new round of talks

Russia and Ukraine to discuss ‘humanitarian corridor’ in new round of talks (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

First round of negotiations took place on February 28 and lasted about five hours.

Countries still haven’t reached any agreement

The adviser to the presidency of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, said this Thursday (3) that the Ukrainian delegation is on its way to negotiate with Russia.

This will be the second round of negotiations between the two countries. The first took place on February 28 and lasted about five hours.

At the time, Ukraine went to the meeting with the aim of achieving a ceasefire, while Russia did not disclose what it intended at the meeting between the parties. The countries did not reach any agreement.

Today, the conversation between the Russian and Ukrainian representatives will take place on the border with Belarus and Poland. According to Ukrainian authorities, the country wants to reach an agreement on “humanitarian corridors”.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s Health Minister Oleh Lyashko said that his country is facing problems distributing medicines to pharmacies and hospitals due to the Russian invasion. Humanitarian corridors would help the population gain access to supplies.

volunteers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that 16,000 foreigners are arriving in the country in the coming hours to help fight Russia as volunteers.

Zelensky said during his speech that the Ukrainians are already “saluting the foreign volunteers”, and that these thousands of new allies “are on their way to protect freedom and life for us and for all”.

In addition to celebrating the arrival of foreigners who will strengthen the country’s army, the president said that the country also receives “powerful weapons” daily.

*With information from AFP and Reuters