Japan today announced a new round of sanctions against Russia and Belurus. The measure should affect banks, authorities and oligarchs in both countries.

The Japanese Prime Minister, smoke Kishidapassed sanctions that will freeze the assets of 18 Russian individuals and four banks, as well as seven senior officials. Belarusianssaid the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

The gesture is a nod from the Japanese government to the United States and Europe, which have tightened sanctions on allies of Vladimir Putin’s government over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Among the Russian oligarchs cited are Rosneft boss Igor Sechin, whose yacht was seized by France on Thursday; billionaire financier Yuri Kovalchuk; the president of Banco VTB, Andrei Kostin; and Sergei Chemezov, head of weapons manufacturer Rostec.

Also on the sanctions list are Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.

Washington (seat of the US government) applauded the move, with US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel saying today that coordinated international measures were turning Russia into a “rogue state”.

“Japan’s resolute action clearly demonstrates to Russia’s oligarchs and corrupt leaders that they can no longer benefit from Putin’s violent regime,” Emmanuel said in a statement.

“Together, we are isolating Russia as it continues its downfall as a rogue state, and we are committed to imposing unprecedented economic costs on Putin’s cronies and enablers,” he said.