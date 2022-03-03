Russia vs Ukraine: ruble hits lowest value since 2015; worth buying? | Economy

reproduction Ruble

Russia has been suffering from economic sanctions since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine and the reflection on the national currency, the ruble, can already be felt. Against the real, the currency, which was already falling, devalued 25.6%, quoted at R$ 0.048, the lowest value since February 2015. After all, is it worth investing in the Russian currency?

Anderson Domingos, founder of investment school Favos Invest, says it “doesn’t make any sense” to buy Russian currency now, due to the exclusion of Russian banks from Swift, the world’s largest banking system.

“In the Swift system, all the banks in the world are concentrated, including where the Russians were, that is, the Russian currency is non-tradable, so, while there are no rumors that the ruble would enter Swift again, for the average investor, the recommendation of purchase is zero”.

The Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications Society – which forms the word Swift in English, is the most important in the world and connects more than 11,000 banks in 200 countries. It allows the exchange of instant messages and payment orders (about 40 million per day) that standardize and facilitate payment for international purchases.

The rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s downgraded Russia’s credit rating to junk or “junk”, which means that the agencies consider that the possibility of a country default is high. Russia’s credit rating was downgraded by six notches in one fell swoop – not seen in any other country 25 years ago.

China support

The professor believes that, with a banking system totally dependent on Swift, Russia’s greatest asset today would be to ally itself with the Chinese. China has remained neutral on the conflict and has already signaled that it should not participate in sanctions against the Russians.

The Asian country is Ukraine’s biggest trading partner, while at the same time it has an increasingly close relationship with the government of Vladimir Putin, especially with regard to anti-Western sentiment.

On Wednesday, however, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the Chinese were “ready to seek a peaceful solution” to end the war. Kuleba spoke on the phone with his Chinese colleague, Wang Yi.

“What is happening today with the ruble is an economic bottleneck to the point where it has no monetary value. makes little sense to think about investing in Russia in the coming months”, declares Domingos.

Where to invest then?

If there’s one thing investors run away from, it’s instability, and nothing more unstable than a war scenario. With this in mind, capital tends to seek options for greater security, such as government bonds, gold and fixed income. These sources avoid loss of money, but have low profitability

For those looking to increase capital, the commodity market is a good alternative, says Professor Anderson Domingos.

“Oil, gas, gold, silver, precious metals, wheat, coffee, wood, ore [de ferro] is having a boom in the market. The price of gas broke records, of the Brent oil barrel as well, and this is our benchmark in Brazil. These assets have already gone up a lot, some correction in the values ​​is expected before the purchase “, he comments.

“It is recommended to put the money in fixed income until you wait for an opportunity”, he says, and adds: “3% of the equity in Bitcoin (BTC) is healthy at the moment too. BTC is around 200 thousand reais. financial, Russians and Ukrainians are moving a lot of digital assets, I believe that as long as the war lasts, there will be a boost for cryptocurrencies”.

Moscow Stock Exchange closed

Russian central bank kept the Moscow Stock Exchange closed on Thursday (3) for the fourth day in a row, after economic sanctions.

“The closing of the Moscow Stock Exchange, in fact, affects the Russian market as a whole, mainly with regard to their export products: fertilizers, oil, gas, coal, among others. And obviously, this ends up affecting the currency. Russian”, says Domingos. “But the biggest point is not that the Russian Stock Exchange is closed, it is the action of other countries to remove Russian banks from the Swift system”, he adds.

Impacts in Brazil

Brazil does not have large companies in Ukraine, but the conflict with Russia could bring consequences here. The two Eastern European countries are major producers of wheat and corn, and although Brazil imports most of these commodities from Argentina, the price tends to rise in the international market as a whole.

Furthermore, despite being a major agricultural producer, our country still imports about 70% of the fertilizers used in agriculture, and Russia is the main supplier.

Yesterday, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) expressed concern about a possible lack of potassium. On the other hand, the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, dismisses panic and says that the inputs are guaranteed until October.

The sanctions on Russia have also had another effect: the barrel of Brent oil surpassed the mark of US$ 111.94 this Thursday, reaching its highest value since 2014. The Russians are the third largest producer of oil in the world.

This rise could put even more pressure on fuels in Brazil. Since 2016, Petrobras has adopted a pricing policy that is guided by oil variations in the international market. Last week, the state-owned company said it was monitoring the economic impacts of the war in Ukraine before setting a new adjustment. The last was announced on January 11.