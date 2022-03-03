Russia will be removed from the MSCI portfolio of emerging markets and Itaú BBA asks: is it time for Latin America to “shine”?

In a statement late last Wednesday (2), Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), a global provider of financial assets, announced the withdrawal of Russia from the composition of its emerging markets index, with the siege closing yet again against the country after the invasion of Ukraine.

MSCI reported that the decision was taken after listening to large institutional investors around the world, in a consultation that began last Monday (28).

In this way, Russia will be considered a standalone market or “autonomous market”. MSCI Standalone Market indices are not included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index or the MSCI Frontier Markets Index, meaning they lose billions of investment dollars from passive funds that track these indices, which are among the most important in the world.

The measure goes into effect from next Wednesday (9). MSCI’s decision came shortly before index provider FTSE Russell announced that it would exclude Russian stocks from its equity indices.

Itaú BBA highlighted in a report called “Latin America’s time to shine?” that, with Russia being reclassified, there could be a migration of resources to Latin America, with greater flows to the region.

At Wednesday’s close, Russia accounted for 1.47% of the MSCI EM index (compared to 4.97% for Brazil, 2.02% for Mexico, 0.43% for Chile, 0.25% for Peru and 0. 19% from Colombia). This weighting shows a significant loss of share since the last quarterly review of the index, on February 22, when the country’s weight was 3.41%.

Part of the impact of the MSCI decision to practically remove the country from the index has already been felt, assesses the BBA. However, the current 1.47% share would result in further outflows of $5.9 billion from passive investors and $21.2 billion from active investors.

“We typically only look at passive investment flows, as they must follow the current index weights,

while active investments do not. But, given that Russia will be practically removed from the index, we believe it is important to also show the potential active flows”, assess the strategists.

Assuming that Latin America’s current weight in the emerging index is maintained, the region could see inflows of around US$2.12 billion. Currently, the region represents 9.33% of the index and, taking into account that the flows are divided, Brazil would receive around US$ 1.34 billion (US$ 292 million from passive investors, US$ 1.05 billion from active ), Mexico would have US$ 547 million (US$ 119 million in liabilities, US$ 428 million in assets), Chile would have US$ 116 million (US$ 25 million in liabilities, US$ 91 million in assets), Peru with US$ 67 million million (US$14 million in liabilities, US$53 million in assets) and Colombia would have US$51 million (US$11 million in liabilities. US$40 million in assets).

Catalyst or not so heavy?

The BBA also questions whether this flow could be a catalyst for the region. This is against a backdrop where, over the past 22 years, both Brazil, Mexico and South Africa have clearly been losers relative to other emerging markets in the MSCI index.

China, Taiwan and India have gained more share, with the Chinese market reaching an impressive 24.7% share in the last 22 years and now with an index weight of 31%, while Brazil and Mexico together lost 13% share. in the same period.

China currently has a weight that is 12.7% higher than the average of the last 22 years, while Taiwan and India have weights greater by 4.0% and 4.8%, respectively. Brazil and Mexico are down by 5.1% and 3.2%, respectively.

“Of course, this means that the investment community seems to have favored Asian countries over Latinos, which has been the norm for the last ten years. That said, we believe that there can be an argument in favor of Latin America, which now has an interesting opportunity to regain participation”, assess the strategists.

They point out that it’s not just Russia that is being reassessed as this storm hits the investment community – China and other Asian countries also present some new risks.

The BBA points out that it does not present Latin America as a “risk-free region”, and there are several of them, mainly political, with elections, constitutional reforms and even with new constitutions on the radar.

However, looking at the weights and valuations of the countries, they believe that the opportunity presented by the region cannot go unnoticed.

“Brazil is trading at just 7 times price on profit, while Latin America is trading at 8.7 times. Mexico presents itself as the most expensive name in the region (which we believe is deserved), with a profit of 13.7 times, but this multiple is still below its historical average. When we compare these assessments with those of the other countries already mentioned, we see a remarkable possibility that Latin America not only undergoes a reassessment, but also regains its weight in the index”, they assess.

By comparison, they point out that India is trading at 20.7 times price-to-earnings, while Saudi Arabia and Taiwan are at 19 and 14 times, respectively. China’s current valuation is 11 times price-to-earnings.

Thus, they conclude, in the current geopolitical scenario, investors’ attention may shift to the Latin American region, which not only offers cheap valuations, but has been below its historical weight for some time.

