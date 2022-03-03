Russian billionaires take yachts to Maldives after sanctions announcement – International

Ocean Victory yacht, valued at around R$1.5 billion (photo: Reproduction/Boat Internacional)

The number of luxury yachts belonging to Russian billionaires being moved to the Indian Ocean has increased in recent days. The vessels are being taken to the Maldives islands, in Asia, and Seychelles, in Africa, according to a survey carried out by Bloomberg News. The move comes after the announcement of sanctions imposed on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the survey, four of the biggest luxury yachts that are anchored in the Maldives are owned by Russian tycoons. The largest, the 140-meter Ocean Victory, is owned by businessman Victor Rashnikov, who owns a steel company, according to SuperyachtFan.com. At the time of purchase, the vessel was valued at around US$ 300 million (just over R$ 1.5 billion).

The 238-foot Clio is owned by aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska.

The 465 foot Nord left the Maldives and is now in the Seychelles islands. The vessel belongs to Alexei Mordashov, another steel billionaire. Russian banker Andrey Kostin’s Sea Rhapsody is heading to the island chain after leaving Turkey on February 18.

It is worth remembering that the Maldives do not have an extradition treaty with the United States.

Global fleet of yachts and sanes

According to information from the Superyacht Group, between 7% and 10% of the global luxury yacht fleet is owned by Russians.

The “escape” of the luxury ships comes after the United States signaled that it will target the assets of Russian business leaders as part of the economic sanctions campaign against Moscow over the Ukrainian invasion.

In a speech on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said his country and European allies were preparing to seize yachts, luxury apartments and private jets from Russian citizens and government, including of President Vladimir Putin.

.@POTUS: “The US Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs. We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets.%u201D pic.twitter.com/IgtLBWGVDz %u2014 The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 2, 2022

“We’re going after your illegitimate gains,” Biden said.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Thiago Ricci