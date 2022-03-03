Russian billionaires trade ruble for watches and jewelry in hopes of saving economy – Money Times

The sanctions to Russia caused the collapse of ruble and keep stock markets closed, so the country’s wealthiest people are turning to luxury jewelry and watches in a bid to preserve the value of their savings.

Sales at Bulgari’s Russian stores have surged in recent days, the Italian jewelry company’s chief executive said, after the international response to the Ukrainian invasion severely restricted the movement of cash.

“In the short term, it probably boosted the business,” Jean-Christophe Babin said in an interview with Bloomberg, describing Bulgari jewelry as a “safe investment.”

“How long it will last is difficult to say because, in fact, with the SWIFT system measures fully implemented, it could make it difficult, if not impossible, to export to Russia,” he said.

Even with the departure from Russia of brands like apple, Nike and energy giants BP, shell and Exxon MobileEurope’s biggest luxury brands are, so far, still operating in the country.

Bulgari, owned by LVMH, is far from alone. Richemont’s Cartier still sells jewelry and watches, and the Swatch Group’s Omega watches are still available, as is Rolex. Everyone continues to make sales and tries to take an apolitical stance.

“We are there for the Russian people and not for the political world,” Babin said. “We operate in many different countries that go through periods of uncertainty and tensions.”

Like gold, which can serve as a store of value and protection against inflation, luxury watches and jewelry can maintain or even increase in price amid economic turmoil caused by war and conflict.

Watches can change hands on the secondary market for three or four times the retail price. However, the encroachment’s impact on the value of luxury items is creating a potential public relations problem.

“It is true that luxury brands may decide not to serve the Russian market. Rationally, that would be a cost to them, possibly outweighed by the positive communication image they get in other markets,” Bernstein analyst Lucas Solca said via email.

Sales in Russia and to Russians abroad represent less than 2% of total revenue for LVMH and Swatch Group and less than 3% for Richemont, a “relatively immaterial” level, according to a report this week by Edouard Aubin and other analysts at the Morgan Stanley.

This is partly due to Russian income and wealth disparities, with a small number of billionaire oligarchs living far beyond the means of ordinary people. The average monthly salary in Moscow is around 113,000 rubles ($1,350 in exchange rates before the invasion) and much lower in rural regions.

A spokesperson for the Swatch Group said the company is monitoring the situation in Russia and Ukraine very closely and declined to comment further. Spokespeople for Richemont, Rolex, Hermes, LVMH and Kering declined to comment.