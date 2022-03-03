Russian Chancellor Says ‘World War’ Is Alternative to Facing Sanctions

Sergei Lavrov stressed that US President Joe Biden is experienced and knows that this is the only way: ‘It would be a devastating nuclear war’

SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / POOL / AFP – 02/17/2022 Sergei Lavrov, head of Russian diplomacy, says world war is an alternative to economic sanctions



The head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, gave an interview this Wednesday, 02, and said that there is only one alternative for Russia to face the imposed economic sanctions: a third world war. Although he classified the likely clash as a “devastating nuclear conflict”, the chancellor said that “there is no alternative to sanctions but world war”. The Russian stressed that his country “has many friends and cannot be isolated”, but admitted that the Kremlin did not expect world sanctions to affect athletes, artists, intellectuals and institutions of the Russia. According to the government official, there is an expectation that negotiations with the Ukraine advance during the second meeting to be held next Thursday, 03, but accused the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyto delay negotiations “under US orders.”