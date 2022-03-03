Russian police arrest survivor of siege of Leningrad during anti-war protest in Ukraine; watch video | World

1 of 2 Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny smiles during an interview with Russian youtuber Yury Dud in Berlin, Germany, in a frame taken from a video released this Tuesday (6) — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube vDud/Disclosure via Reuters

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny smiles during an interview with Russian youtuber Yury Dud in Berlin, Germany, in a frame taken from a video released on Tuesday (6) — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube vDud/Disclosure via Reuters