Russian police arrest survivor of siege of Leningrad during anti-war protest in Ukraine; watch video | World

Elena Osipova, 77, is an artist, activist and survivor of the Siege of Leningrad. She was arrested at a protest in St. Petersburg against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
She carried posters that criticized the use of nuclear weapons – Putin threatened the use of this type of weapon this week, and his chancellor said on Wednesday (2) that, if there is, the third war will be nuclear.
“I am urging everyone to take to the streets and fight for peace,” Alexei Navalny, Putin’s opposition leader, said on social media.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny smiles during an interview with Russian youtuber Yury Dud in Berlin, Germany, in a frame taken from a video released on Tuesday (6) — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube vDud/Disclosure via Reuters
“If, to stop war, we need to fill prisons and police cars, let’s fill prisons and police cars. We Russia want to be a nation of peace. Unfortunately, few would call us that now. But at least we won’t become a nation of scared silence, cowards who pretend not to notice the war of aggression unleashed by our obviously insane tsar,” the post reads.
Thousands of people in cities across Russia continue to defy authorities and take part in protests against the invasion of Ukraine.
Police officers at work during protests in the streets of Saint Petersburg — Photo: REUTERS/Stringer
Protests not authorized by the Russian government are prohibited and participating in them can lead to a range of punishments, from fines to imprisonment.
According to a Russian non-governmental source (OVD), approximately 7,000 people have already been detained by the police for participating in the demonstrations.