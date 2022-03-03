Russian police close Red Square in Moscow to curb protests against Vladimir Putin – Photos

President Putin faces resistance within Russia, as part of the Russian population does not support the war against Ukraine. Several protests have been taking place, and there was another one on Wednesday night (2) in Moscow. The police blocked access to Red Square, one of Moscow’s postcards, to prevent access to protesters calling for an end to the war.

Activist Alexei Navalny, who is currently in prison, is a strong critic of Vladimir Putin’s government and urges Russians to stage daily protests against the invasion of Ukraine. He says Russia cannot be “a nation of frightened cowards” and calls Putin “an insane little tsar”

Kirill Kudyavtsev/AFP – 02.03.2022