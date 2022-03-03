Russian police close Red Square in Moscow to curb protests against Vladimir Putin – Photos

  • President Putin faces resistance within Russia, as part of the Russian population does not support the war against Ukraine. Several protests have been taking place, and there was another one on Wednesday night (2) in Moscow. The police blocked access to Red Square, one of Moscow’s postcards, to prevent access to protesters calling for an end to the war.
    Activist Alexei Navalny, who is currently in prison, is a strong critic of Vladimir Putin’s government and urges Russians to stage daily protests against the invasion of Ukraine. He says Russia cannot be “a nation of frightened cowards” and calls Putin “an insane little tsar”

    Kirill Kudyavtsev/AFP – 02.03.2022

  • Police closed all access to Red Square to scare away anti-war protesters

    Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP – 02.03.2022

  • Shock troops were also deployed to Red Square to help curb anti-Putin and anti-war demonstrations in Ukraine.

    Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP – 02.03.2022

  • People at a cafe watch the police move, which closed off Red Square in Moscow.

    Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP – 02.03.2022

  • Moscow police arrested, on Wednesday night, a demonstrator who was near Red Square and protesting against the war.

    Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP – 02.03.2022

