Russian soldier is captured, gets food and cries when calling his mother; watch

Ukrainian civilians welcomed Russian, gave him food and hot tea amid war

Reproduction / Twitter @ChristopherJM Young soldier receives food and hot tea from Ukrainian civilians



the war in Ukraine has shown the worst side of some people, but there is also compassion in moments of terror. This Wednesday, 2, a video went viral showing a Russian soldier being fed by Ukrainian civilians as he tries to talk to his mother by video call. The record was published by journalist and BuzzFeed correspondent Christopher Miller. “Remarkable video is circulating on Telegram. Ukrainians gave food and tea to a captured Russian soldier and called his mother to say he was fine. He broke down in tears. Compare the compassion shown here with the brutality of Putin“, he wrote in a post on Twitter. In the comments on the networks, some people emphasized that the prisoner soldier must be very young and reaffirmed that Russia has involved ‘teenagers’ in the battle.