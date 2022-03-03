Russian steelmaker cancels deliveries to Europe after sanctions on biggest shareholder

Tycoon, known as the steel baron, is also a shareholder of the TUI group, Europe’s main tour operator (photo: Petrosyan/ St. Peterburg International Economic Forum/Flickr) In response to economic sanctions applied by the European Union (EU) to its majority shareholder, Alexei Mordashov, AOA Serverstal, Russia’s largest steelmaker, has suspended its deliveries to Europe. The tycoon is among the 26 Russian businessmen on the list of sanctions made by the EU, this Monday (20), according to information from the Portuguese news agency RTP.

The corporation, in a statement to Russian media, explained that the raw materials will be directed to alternative world markets. Europe is responsible for a third of the company’s turnover, ordering around 2.5 million tons of steel per year.

Known as the steel baron, Mordashov, in addition to being Russia’s richest man, is the largest shareholder in the TUI group, Europe’s leading tour operator. In addition, the tycoon has business in various media outlets.

Having a financial interest in Banco Rossiya, the “personal bank” of several Russian businessmen who benefited from the annexation of Crimea in 2014, the tycoon is an EU concern. The body also believes that the investments made by the steel baron in the communication sector helped to destabilize Ukraine, through pro-Russian television stations.

According to RTP, Mordashov, in a statement, stated that he had no connection with the outbreak of the conflict and called the war the “tragedy of two brother peoples”. “We must do everything we can to find some solution so that the bloodshed stops,” he said.

EU has already imposed economic sanctions against Russian businessmen

Since Russia invaded Crimea, the EU and the United States had applied economic punishments to several Russian personalities, such as the current director of the Roscosmos space agency and former deputy prime minister, Dimitry Rogozin.

Closing of airspace, suspension of financial and commercial ties were some of the new measures applied by the EU to Russia, as well as the exclusion of seven Russian banks from Swift, the interbank communication system responsible for global transactions.

Understand how the economy will be affected due to the war: