Russians say ready for new round of talks with Ukrainians | World

Playback/Twitter Building destroyed by Russian missile in Kharkiv

Russia’s government said its representatives were ready for a second round of talks with a delegation from Ukraine, but that it was unclear whether the Ukrainians would show up. However, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Ukraine-24 TV that negotiations should take place, without giving further details.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian government, said there is conflicting information about the negotiations. A day earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky had stated that Russia needed to stop bombing cities in order to have dialogue.

“First we need to try to predict whether the Ukrainian negotiators will show up or not, let’s hope that happens,” he said.

On Wednesday, a presidential adviser confirmed on Ukraine-24 TV that negotiations would take place. According to information from the Russian agency Tass, the new round of the dialogue will take place in Belovejskaya Puscha, Belarus, with the same delegations that participated in the first meeting.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.

Peskov also spoke about the sanctions that have been imposed on Russia: he said that his country will think of a clear and tough response.

The spokesman said the economy is taking a significant but solid hit, and warned that the country has experienced other crises.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that its troops had taken control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Mayor Igor Kolykhayev says the city is still under Ukrainian control, but local authorities report that the region is completely surrounded by the neighboring country’s military.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city close to the Russian border, Russian bombing continues for a second day and the mayor said the township of 1.4 million is “partially surrounded”.

If the information is confirmed, Kherson would become the largest city in Ukraine captured by Russian forces so far. During the night, the train station and port were already under Russian control.