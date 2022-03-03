Russia’s richest man targeted by EU sanctions

Russian businessman Alexei Mordashov has investments ranging from travel agency Tui, the biggest tour operator in Europe, to the Rossiya Bank of senior Russian officials who benefited from the annexation of Crimea. The tycoon also has business in various media.

Mordashov – with a third of Tui and the company’s largest individual shareholder – was added, on Monday night (28), by the European Union (EU) to the list of Russian millionaires targeted by sanctions.

The EU claims that Rossiya is the “personal bank” of senior Russian officials who benefited from the annexation of Crimea. The bloc believes that the media businesses in which Mordashov invested helped to destabilize Ukraine.

The richest man in Russia is 56 years old and the son of workers in the town of Cherepovets, 482 kilometers from Moscow. He lost in 2021 the place of the 50 richest people in the world from Forbes magazine, according to the The Guardian.

Mordashov is also the main shareholder of Russia’s largest steel and mining company, Severstal, which exports to more than 50 countries and is one of the main engines of his hometown’s economy.

Some of the products produced by Severstal are high strength and used in the manufacture of Russian defense equipment, including armored vehicles.

Mordashov also presides over Severgroup, a private investment firm whose interests range from telecommunications, gold prospecting, media and engineering.

In addition to his business interests, Mordashov has all sorts of luxury goods that no billionaire would give up, including a private plane and a yacht.

The millionaire’s private plane, a Bombardier Global 6000, was tracked last week as having traveled from the Seychelles (in the Indian Ocean) to Moscow, although there is no information on who was on board.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin summoned some of the country’s most prominent businessmen to the Kremlin.

Mordashov’s plane, which can carry 14 people and can travel from London to Beijing nonstop, hasn’t spent much time in Russia.

One of the tycoon’s yachts, the 142-meter Nord, is in the Indian Ocean.

The vessel was built at the German shipyard Lürssen and delivered to the millionaire in 2021. The yacht, which cost around US$500 million, has Italian interior design and a helipad. According to the builder, the boat was “designed with one idea in mind: to cause strong emotions, not just for its size, but for the design itself”.

political life

The Russian millionaire has already reacted to the sanctions imposed by the European Union. In a statement, Alexei Mordashov said he had “absolutely nothing to do with the emergence of the current geopolitical situation”.

He added that he is away from political life and called for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, which he called the “tragedy of two brother peoples”.

“It is terrible that Ukrainians and Russians are dying, experiencing difficulties and the economy collapsing. We must do everything to quickly find a way out of this conflict, so that the bloodshed ends,” he defended.

