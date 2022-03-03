See the graphical differences of Gran Turismo 7 running on PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5

Game will be released on March 4 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Gran Turismo 7 will be released on March 4th for Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5but today (2) it already had its embargo released, which meant that the analysis of the game was already released, including the analysis published here on adrenaline telling you what we think of the new game. With the release, we already have the release of videos and as usual, the channel The Bit Analyst published a comparison between the versions for Playstation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 of the new game.

One of the main points in this new racing game from Sony is that all versions are reaching 60 FPS, which will help a lot with the fluidity of the game, see below the resolution of each of the versions, with the PS5 version reaching 4K at 60 FPS.

Playstation 4: 1080p at 60 FPS

1080p at 60 FPS PlayStation 4 Pro: 1800p at 60 FPS

1800p at 60 FPS PlayStation 5: 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS (quality and performance) with option to replay at 30 FPS with Ray Traced

See in the video below the complete comparison between each console.

ANALYSIS | Gran Turismo 7 celebrates 25 years of the franchise with the best game in the series, but will it be enough?

Polyphony Digital’s title is concerned with offering an experience for car lovers that goes far beyond simply driving





– Continues after advertising –

The comparison was already produced with patch 1.04, and shows the differences between generations, while on PS4 a race takes about 40 seconds to start, on PS5 it takes 2 seconds, the new generation version is also ahead in terms of shadow , ambient occlusion, draw distance and increased geometry, in addition to the PS5 also having more audience and forests around the circuits.

The frame rate does not remain locked at 60 FPS on any of the three consoles, but drops are acceptable, not harming the player’s experience in any of the weather conditions present in the game, not even in races with up to 20 vehicles.

On PlayStation 5, players have greater immersion thanks to Dual Sense, which allows the user to feel changes in the lane, acceleration and braking, shifting gears, bringing a new experience to the franchise.

What did you think of the differences found in each version? Looking forward to playing Gran Turismo 7? Share in the comments with your opinion!



– Continues after advertising –

Gran Turismo 7: see the notes that the game has been receiving from the international press

Game will be released on March 4 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: ElAnalistaDeBits