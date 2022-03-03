See the most desired electronics by Brazilians, according to survey | Electronics

A survey showed which are the objects most desired by Brazilians to improve their homes. The study, carried out by QuintoAndar in partnership with Datafolha, was divided between house and apartment residents, revealing the consumer’s search for a safer and more sustainable environment.

In the technological field, electronic security items and devices with virtual assistants, such as Alexa or Google Home, have aroused greater interest among those who live at home. Electronic locks and smart lights, which can be controlled via smartphone apps, have emerged as the most coveted by building residents.

1 of 2 See the electronics most desired by Brazilians, according to research — Photo: Getty Images (by Patrick Pleul) See the electronics most desired by Brazilians, according to research — Photo: Getty Images (by Patrick Pleul)

In total, 3,186 people over the age of 21 participated in the survey. Among the most desired electronic items for both home and apartment dwellers, solar panels stood out, attracting seven out of ten respondents.

Anyone who thinks that sustainability is not a point considered when setting up the dream home in Brazil is wrong. For 73% of respondents who live at home, having their own solar panel is the biggest consumer desire, even though only 3% own the item.

Even among respondents who live in houses, security cameras (59%) and alarms (53%) are also on the wish list. For camcorders, the market offers a wide variety of models with Wi-Fi and HD, placed indoors or outdoors.

Prices fit different budgets, such as Positivo’s Smart Camera 360 Wi-Fi, found for R$499, or Intelbras’ iM5 S, for R$525. Smart alarms, connected to the internet, that warn who is entering the residence and detecting smoke, sound and movement, are also an option to increase security in a digital way.

2 of 2 Positivo security camera monitors home and shows video on cell phone — Photo: Disclosure/Positivo Positivo security camera monitors home and shows video on cell phone — Photo: Disclosure/Positivo

Among apartment dwellers, the desire for sustainability is also present, with the solar panel being coveted by 74% of respondents. Even the home composter, with 53%, finds its place on the poll podium.

Likewise, the features of a smart home speak volumes to building residents, and the electronic lock was cited by 49% of survey participants. This device, in its smart version, supports biometric passwords, proximity cards and cell phone control, allowing you to check who entered or left the place.

In the palm of your hand, you also need to control your home lighting. Among 46% of respondents, turning the lights on or off should be a task performed via the app and no longer with the traditional wall switch.

Kits with smart lights can be seen in the catalog of brands such as Positivo, Philips and even the Chinese giant Xiaomi. Most have LED lighting, which also impacts energy savings and the amounts charged at the end of the month. Even with the advantages, only 9% of consumers claim to have this technology in some room of the apartment.

The QuintoAndar survey interviewed 3,186 people aged 21 and over, in all regions of the country, between October 11 and 21, 2021. Interestingly, devices with Alexa or the Google assistant were cited only by residents of homes who participated. of the study. About 29% of respondents in this housing category would like to rely on the help of a virtual assistant to perform day-to-day tasks, but only 5% of respondents have products that support the service.