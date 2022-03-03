see the numbers drawn this Wednesday

Yadunandan Singh 43 seconds ago Business Comments Off on see the numbers drawn this Wednesday 0 Views

THE Cashier this Wednesday (02) raffled off the Lotofácil contest 2460. The prize for whoever hits the 15 dozen of the most beloved lottery in Brazil is R$ 4 million. The draw took place in Lucky Spacein São Paulo, and the result you can see below.

+Read more! Results of this Wednesday’s Mega-Sena, Quina and Lotomania (02)

Lotofácil Result 2460

05, 12, 15, 18, 23, 11, 03, 06, 04, 02, 01, 14, 09, 25, 19

+SEE THIS ONE? Most curious objects forgotten or confiscated at Afonso Pena Airport

Lotofácil also pays cash prizes for those who hit 11, 12, 13 and 14. Betting on Lotofácil is a lot of fun. With draws from Monday to Saturday, for just R$ 2.5 you choose 15 numbers from the 25 available on the steering wheel. The more you bet, the more chances to win. The chance of at least doubling the investment, that is, hitting 11 points and winning R$ 5, is 1 in 11.

READ MORE – Won the lottery? Find out how only you can withdraw the prize amount

highlight of the week

Everything you need to know before seeing “Batman” (2022)

Beyond the Illusion

Joaquim has a jealousy crisis

a place in the sun

Christian/Renato is upset with Túlio’s death

Premieres of the week

See what’s coming to Netflix in Carnival week

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Ibovespa (IBOV) rises with commodities and abroad; Vale (VALE3) earns BRL 36.1 billion in market value – Money Times

The financial volume of the session was 28.1 billion reais (Image: Reuters/Washington Alves) The main …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved