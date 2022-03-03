Shake it, shake it, shake it like this – Mina

Whether doing a little step, dancing that new funk, moving fast or slow: rolling is a great ally of health. The secret lies in the pelvis, a set of bones that is part of the hip and has an important role in the body’s locomotion and protection of digestive and reproductive organs. For the Pelvic Educator Thiane Nascimento, the main benefits of rolling are the lubrication of the joints and the intimate region (including menopause), relief from discomforts in the lumbar, improvement in the functioning of the intestine and a more positive and autonomous sexuality. Want more?

Since 2017, Thiane has been leading Pelvika, a project that assists women, men, couples, pregnant women and even the elderly willing to improve their physical and mental condition through rolling. During the class, students are invited to breathe, stretch, activate or relax the tone of the intimate muscles, roll and vibrate. There are no choreographies taught, but pelvic movements that can be done at home. If you want to try it, go to the sound of this playlist by Thiane with a selection of songs for you to release everything.

Project led by Thiane Nascimento brings together numerous students/ Photo: Daia Oliver

+ see more: Acupuncture, yoga and music therapy in SUS!

+ See more: What is neurocosmetics?

“When you roll, you can feel how powerful the pelvis is and comes the desire to free yourself from the rigid cultural structures that shaped our flesh and our way of being in life”, says Thiane, who is pursuing a master’s degree in dance at the University Federal of Bahia.

“When you roll, you can feel how powerful the pelvis is”

But there are also those who prefer to roll around learning a new choreography. This is the case with Jade Quoi, who managed to combine her passion for dance and psychology in the Bunda Dura Não Treme project. The objective is to bring together women to dance in a fun space, without competition and judgments. Much more than exercising the body, the psychologist saw an opportunity to unlock emotions. “As the classes went on, I came to understand that a free place like this could affect the emotions of each student a lot. So I started doing some dynamics to be able to release bodily and emotional tensions and, consequently, make the students more relaxed to dance”, says Jade.

Jade Quoi is the creator of the Bunda Dura Não Treme project / Photo: João Pendrin

Moving the pelvis can still have many benefits for pregnant women. “Robolar activates the circulation, releases hormones that can help in the production of breast milk and relieve tensions, it caresses the life that pulsates in the uterus and happy who dances”, explains Briê Silva, founder of the first Twerking school in Pernambuco. Since 2018, she has been teaching in Recife and is the mother of nine-month-old Luara Liberdade.

If you want to feel good, rock the dancefloor, social media or in the privacy of your living room, check out Jade and Briê’s tutorials and put that pelvis to move.

Jade Quoi teaches a very loose and easy roll, the Mexe Mexe

The classic Quadradinho, in another tutorial by Jade Quoi