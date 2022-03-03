Ship that caught fire sinks with cars and last Lamborghini Aventador

The cargo ship Felicity Ace sank this Tuesday (March 1) in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Portugal.. The vessel, which was carrying a total of 3,965 luxury cars, had been adrift since February 16, when it issued a fire alert to the Portuguese Navy. on board were vehicles from various brands such as Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini, which had units of the final series of the Aventador.

The ship, which would go from Germany to the United States, had a crew of 22 people, fortunately safely rescued. So far, there are no confirmations about the current state of the vehicles. However, with such a long fire, which started in the basement, there are not many hopes of recovery.

With the tragedy, it is estimated a financial loss of approximately US$ 500 million. That is, R$ 2.5 billion in the direct conversion to the real. In addition, there is concern for the environment, as a vessel of this size can contain up to 3 million liters of fuel dumped into the ocean.

Lamborghini Aventador units

As we said, the real conditions of the vehicles that were on the freighter are still unknown. However, for Lamborghini, the situation brings an extra regret. That’s because the bull brand had 21 cars on board the ship, including units from the Aventador Ultimaespecial farewell series of the supercar.

The automaker’s iconic car edition had only 600 cars made, with 360 coupes and 250 convertibles. The model is the last equipped with the 100% combustion 6.5 V12 engine. The set generates an absurd 780 hp of power and 73.4 mkgf of torque.. With it, the Aventador Ultimae goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 355 km/h (in coupe configuration).

In note, the Lamborghini America CEO Andrea Baldi, commented that the brand is awaiting official information about what happened. But, he also stated that, one way or another, there will be delays in deliveries.

”There is always the possibility that, at 600 units, some purchase cancellation will allow for an Aventador replacement, but I prefer to hope that, for now, at least the few Aventador on the ship are safe. We will inform customers as soon as we have definitive information,’ he said.

In addition to the special edition models, the luxury automaker had units of the Urus SUV on the freighter. With up to 641 hp, the super sports utility became a reference in the segment and made Lamborghini, then, win the market.

Volkswagen Group Brands

In addition to Lamborghini, other brands that are also losing hair with the tragedy are Bentley, Porsche and Volkswagen itself. (all are part of the VW group). This is because, it seems, among the 4 thousand models shipped, 1,100 would be Porsches, 189 Bentleys and the rest would be from Volkswagen itself, which possibly had the new ID.3 and ID.4 electrics on board..

So far, the group has not commented on what happened. Despite the losses, it seems that the damage will be covered by insurance, but the situation as a whole is still worrying because of distributions, deliveries and production replacements.

shipwreck

Following the fire alert and crew rescue, authorities had been trying to tow the Felicity Ace since February 25th. However, this week, the ship would have tipped to starboard, which ended up making the process difficult. According to João Mendes Cabeças, captain of the port of Horta, who spoke to Reuters, the rough seas also got in the way. ”As the towing started, water started to come in, then the ship lost stability and sank,” she reported.

Felicity measured nearly 200 meters long and was at least 15 meters tall. The investigations to find out the cause of the fire are still in progress and, soon, we should know what the fate of these vehicles will be.

