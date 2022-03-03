Ship with Bentleys, Porsches and Lamborghinis sinks in Portugal | Economy

Ship caught fire in Azores
Portuguese Navy / Disclosure

Ship caught fire in Azores

The freighter ‘Felicity Ace’, which was caught in a fire while transporting 3,965 luxury cars, sank in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday. The sinking happens 13 days after its crew had to be rescued by the Portuguese Armed Forces.

The Panama-flagged ship was carrying Porsches, Lamborghinis and Bentleys to the United States after leaving the German port of Emden.

According to a publication by the Portuguese Navy, the freighter lost stability during towing, which had started last Thursday. The ship sank near the Azores Island, in an area whose depth reaches 3,000 meters.

According to estimates by a consultant, the destruction of luxury vehicles can cost automakers more than R$ 700 million. Of the 3,965 cars taken by Felicity Ace, 1,100 were from Porsche and 110 were from Bently.

