Sine Goiânia offers more than 700 job vacancies, this Thursday (03/03)

The National Employment System (Sine) in Goiânia offers, this Thursday (03/03), more than 700 job vacancies. Interested parties must present themselves at the Sine headquarters (located on Rua 1, in the Center), with personal documents, proof of updated address and a work card (physical or digital). The platform was updated after the Carnival holiday.

For more information, the contact number is 35242708. The positions for which there are more vacancies are: health insurance salesman, carpenter and vehicle washer.

It is worth remembering that, in parallel with the offer of vacancies, the Department of Development and Creative Economy (Sedec) last month offered enrollment for training courses aimed at entering the job market. They were all free and the number of places reached 1,000. The shorter courses (40 hours long) end next week. The longest (160 hours) run until April.

The head of Sedec, Michel Magul, draws attention to the growing number of job vacancies in the capital. “Employment is the safest and most sustainable tool for overcoming poverty,” he says.

Check out all available opportunities below:

Merchandise loading and unloading assistant: 5

Scrap yard helper: 5

Painter’s helper: 2

Accounting Analyst: 1

Payroll Analyst: 1

Finalist: 1

sales assistant: 2

Counter attendant: 3

Snack bar attendant: 1

Store clerk: 1

Telemarketer: 500

Administrative assistant: 4

Warehouse assistant: 1

Hairdressing assistant: 1

Accounting assistant: 2

Kitchen assistant: 3

First aid nursing assistant: 2

Inventory assistant: 2

Production line assistant: 3

Joiner’s assistant: 1

Auto mechanic assistant: 4

Air conditioning mechanic assistant: 1

Barber: 1

carpenter: 10

homemade: 1

Barbecue: 1

Confectioner: 1

Sales consultant: 7

Personnel administration coordinator: 1

Straight machine seamstress: 7

Seamstress in general: 3

Housekeeping cook: 1

General cook: 2

Domestic servant in general services: 1

Nurse: 8

Vehicle wiper: 1

stockist: 1

Vehicle sound and accessories installer: 1

Vehicle Washer: 16

joiner: 3

General auto mechanic: 2

Auto and truck mechanic: 1

Hydraulic maintenance mechanic: 1

Veterinarian: 1

Air conditioning mechanical official means: 1

Master builder: 1

Assembler of steel structures: 1

Motorcycle courier: 4

Ambulance driver: 3

Truck driver: 1

Heavy tow truck driver with munck: 2

Delivery driver: 2

cashier: 1

Sheet metal bending machine operator: 1

Active telemarketer: 5

Active and receptive telemarketer: 2

mason: 2

Vehicle polisher: 3

Sales promoter: 7

Self-employed sales representative: 2

Salgado: 1

Locksmith: 4

Construction worker: 7

welder: 5

Commercial supervisor: 1

Furniture upholstery: 1

Nursing technician: 4

Technician in maintenance of computer equipment: 1

Occupational safety technician: 3

Mechanical turner: 3

Health plan salesperson: 12

Service seller: 2

Internal seller: 4

Municipal Secretariat for Development and Creative Economy (Sedec) – City Hall of Goiânia