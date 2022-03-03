Solar generation in Brazil reaches the same installed capacity as Itaipu; see rules to have your panel

Brazil has just reached the historic mark of 14 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity of photovoltaic solar energy, the same power as the binational hydroelectric plant of Itaipu, informed the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar).

The brand takes into account centralized parks and its own generation of energy on roofs, facades and small plots of land, the so-called distributed generation.

According to the entity, the solar source has already brought to Brazil, since 2012, more than R$ 74.6 billion in new investments, R$ 20.9 billion in public coffers and generated more than 420 thousand jobs. It also avoided the emission of 18 million tons of CO2 in electricity generation.

“Large solar plants generate electricity at prices up to ten times lower than emergency fossil thermoelectric plants or electricity imported from neighboring countries today, two of the main factors responsible for the tariff increase on consumers”, says Rodrigo Sauaia, president of Absolar. .

According to the entity’s analysis, the sector expects accelerated growth this year in solar systems in operation in the country, especially solar self-generation systems, as a result of the increase in electricity tariffs and the entry into force of Law nº 14.300/2022, which created the legal framework for own energy generation (distributed generation).

“It is, therefore, the best time to invest in solar energy, precisely because of the new increase already foreseen in the electricity bill of Brazilians and the transition period provided for by the law, which guarantees until 2045 the maintenance of the current rules for consumers. to install a solar system on the roof by January 2023”, explains Ronaldo Koloszuk, chairman of the Board of Directors of Absolar.

Understand the Legal Framework

According to the Legal Framework, consumers who produce their own energy will undergo a transition that will allow them to pay the tariff on the distribution of this energy. The technical name of the tariff is TUSD Wire B or Distribution System Usage Tariff.

It is also ensured that systems already in operation and new requests, up to 500 kW (kilowatts), made 12 months after the publication of the law, will still benefit from the current rules for at least until 2045.

Whoever requests access to the system between the 13th and 18th month, after the publication of the law, will have eight years to pay the TUSD Fio B. After the 18th month, the period drops to six years

Discounts will also be granted, as established by law. For each unit of energy inserted into the electricity grid, around 4.1% of the low voltage tariff will be discounted, starting in 2023.

In subsequent years, discounts will increase until reaching a ceiling of 24.3% in 2028. For consumers with systems above 500 kW, the payment on energy fed into the electricity grid will be equivalent to 29.3% of the low tariff tension, which will be practiced between 2023 and 2028.

Participation in the electrical matrix

Brazil has 4.7 GW of installed power in large-scale solar plants, equivalent to 2.4% of the country’s electricity matrix. Currently, large-scale solar plants are the sixth largest source of generation in Brazil and are present in all regions, with projects in operation in nineteen Brazilian states and a portfolio of 31.6 GW already granted for development.

Own energy generation totals 9.3 GW of installed power from the solar source. This is equivalent to more than BRL 49.5 billion in investments, BRL 11 billion in collections and around 278,000 jobs accumulated since 2012, spread across the five regions of Brazil.

Solar technology is currently used in 99.9% of all self-generation connections in the country, clearly leading the segment.

When adding the installed capacities of the large plants and the own generation of solar energy, the solar source occupies the fifth place in the Brazilian electric matrix. The solar source has already exceeded the installed power of thermoelectric plants powered by oil and other fossil fuels in the matrix.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related