Steam Begins Denying Russian Users Access, Website Says | DRAFT5

Like it or not, the world of Counter-Strike ends up reflecting the events of real life, and the main proof of this is the recent sanctions imposed by several tournament organizers on Russian clubs in support of Ukraine.
Things, however, are getting worse and worse for the scenario in the region, given the supposed restrictions that have been imposed on Russian users of the Steam. The information is from NEXTone of the main communication vehicles in Eastern Europe.
According to the portal, the Steamthe platform needed to access the Counter-Strike, has already been rejecting access from Russian users. Other reports suggest that in-store purchases have also been restricted by the US company.
Apparently, the sanctions will last until further notice, although there is still no official position on the part of the valve. Many even believe that such blockades will continue until Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine.
Continue after ad
UNDERSTAND
Russia’s attacks against Ukraine were ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin at 23:57 (GMT) on February 24. International news agencies reported that there were explosions in several regions, including the capital Kiev. According to the Kremlin, the military action is aimed at fulfilling a promise to support the self-proclaimed “republics of Donetsk and Lugansk” in the east, and had reiterated that it would not occupy Ukrainian territory entirely.
Meanwhile, the Russian army progresses towards the government headquarters and casualties are tallied. According to the Ukrainian government, more than 300 civilians have already suffered, thousands have been injured and more than 800,000 have fled the country in the midst of the conflict.