Steam Deck starts showing analog drift and Valve fixes it through system update

Since the Steam Deck was announced, one of the main concerns of players was the possibility of the console presenting the dreaded “drift” on the analog sticks, an effect well known to Nintendo Switch owners, which causes the controls to register “ghost movements” and become inaccurate. While Valve had vehemently stated prior to the console’s launch that the Steam Deck would not suffer from this issue, some users ended up having to deal with the inconvenience within days of the console’s launch.

Launched in some countries on the 28th, the Steam Deck is one of the most anticipated devices of the year by video game players, as it could finally jeopardize the Nintendo Switch’s reign in the portable market. Counting on the controls integrated into the body of the console, some users began to report that they were experiencing the effect of “drift” on the analogs, but apparently, this is not a manufacturing defect or product quality, but an error. in the software. According to Valve, the problem was due to an “error in deadband calibration”, which means it was a problem with the device’s system. The company claims it has already released a fix for the problem. In two videos posted on the Steam Deck subreddit, you can see where one of the sticks continues to register movement, even without the user touching the stick.

But according to Lawrence Yang, one of the console’s developers: The team verified these complaints and determined that it was a deadzone calibration issue introduced in a recent firmware update. We’ve just released a fix for the issue and the team will continue to see if the bug persists.