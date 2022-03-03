Stellantis reveals sketches of Ram’s first electric pickup truck

The Stellantis Group, owner of the Ram brand, released sketches of what will be the brand’s first electric motorized pickup truck. The drawings don’t reveal much, but show the front and back sides of the model.

The announcement took place during a group event, where images of the new vehicle were shown.

“Yesterday, when Stellantis shared its long-term strategic plan, two images were shown that provide a preview of the new Ram 1500 BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) pickup truck that will arrive in 2024,” said a statement from the automaker. .

Image: Disclosure

“Ram will offer fully electrified solutions in most of its segments by 2025, and a complete portfolio of electrified solutions for all of its segments by 2030.”

“Ram recently announced Ram Revolution, an exclusive program with fans of the Ram brand that invites them to join the brand on its journey to revolutionize the pickup truck market again.”

