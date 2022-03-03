Study reveals how much exercise to do a day to live longer

A study done by researchers at Tohoku University in Japan shows that between 30 and 60 minutes of muscle-strengthening exercise a week – the equivalent of 9 minutes a day – is enough to improve overall health and reduce the risk of death in children. youth.

Everyday activities, such as carrying heavy groceries or cleaning the backyard, can be as beneficial as lifting weights in the gym, according to work published this Monday (28/2), in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

The analysis was based on 16 studies carried out in Japan, the United States, England, Scotland and Australia. The volunteers were aged between 18 and 97 years and were followed for two years.

According to the results, the risk of premature death among people who move is between 10% and 17% lower than that seen in sedentary people.

“The maximum reduction in the risk of death, heart disease and cancer was achieved with approximately 30 to 60 minutes per week of muscle-strengthening activities,” wrote Haruki Momma, co-author of the study.

One hour per week of muscle-strengthening activities has also been linked to dramatically decreased risk of diabetes.

When the practice is combined with aerobic activities, such as cycling, jogging or brisk walking, the risk of cardiovascular disease drops by 46%, of death from any cause is reduced by 40% and that of cancer by 28%.

The researchers pointed out that, despite the positive results, all studies were observational and the available data are limited.