Sweden identifies four Russian aircraft in its airspace

Abhishek Pratap 18 seconds ago News Comments Off on Sweden identifies four Russian aircraft in its airspace 0 Views

posted on 03/02/2022 19:46

The aircraft were identified as two Sukhoi Su-27s and two Sukhoi Su-24s and were picked up by Gripen fighters - (credit: VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO)


The aircraft were identified as two Sukhoi Su-27s and two Sukhoi Su-24s and were picked up by Gripen fighters – (credit: VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO)

This Wednesday (2/3), four Russian warplanes were seen in Swedish airspace east of the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea. A violation of the suspension of the presence of aircraft in the country, which had already been imposed.

The information was confirmed by the General Staff of Sweden, which rectified the tension of the moment in Europe to comment on the presence of the planes. “In the current context, we take this incident very seriously. This is an irresponsible and unprofessional action by Russia,” the statement said.

The aircraft were identified as two Sukhoi Su-27s and two Sukhoi Su-24s and were picked up by Gripen fighter jets. “We are ready to guarantee the territorial integrity and Swedish borders”, the note stressed.

The island, where the aircraft were identified, has a strategic position in the Baltic Sea and is just over 300 kilometers from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. The site had already received Swedish reinforcements in January, during the first tensions over Ukraine.

It is also worth remembering that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia also put in check the possible entry of Sweden and Finland into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which are already partners but remain in a neutral position.

Last Friday (25/2), Russia reaffirmed that the accession of one or both countries to NATO “would have serious military and political repercussions”.

Check out the main infographics about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:


  • Infographics Wednesday 2/3 - Kiev map with the location of the Ukrainian capital's three metro lines, and the Russian-controlled zone of the city, on March 1 at 5 pm (Bras.).

    Infographics Wednesday 2/3 – Kiev map with the location of the Ukrainian capital’s three metro lines, and the Russian-controlled zone of the city, on March 1 at 5 pm (Bras.).
    Simon MALFATTO, Sophie RAMIS, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Cléa PÉCULIER / AFP


  • Infographics Wednesday 2/3 - Map with the location of the explosions, bombings and fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian army, and the zones under Russian control, on March 2 at 2 pm (Bras.).

    Infographics Wednesday 2/3 – Map with the location of the explosions, bombings and fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian army, and the zones under Russian control, on March 2 at 2 pm (Bras.).
    Simon MALFATTO, Sabrina BLANCHARD, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Cléa PÉCULIER, Kenan AUGEARD / AFP


  • Infographics Wednesday 2/3 - Location of explosions and bombings since February 24 in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city. Credit: Simon MALFATTO, Sophie RAMIS, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Kenan AUGEARD / AFP

    Infographics Wednesday 2/3 – Location of explosions and bombings since February 24 in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. Credit: Simon MALFATTO, Sophie RAMIS, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Kenan AUGEARD / AFP
    Simon MALFATTO, Sophie RAMIS, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Kenan AUGEARD / AFP


  • Infograficos Wednesday 2/3 - Map of Europe showing the movements of Ukrainian refugees to other European countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

    Infograficos Wednesday 2/3 – Map of Europe showing the movements of Ukrainian refugees to other European countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
    Sabrina BLANCHARD, Emilie BICKERTON, Enric BONET-TORRA, Gabriel CAMPELO / AFP

*With information from Agence France-Press

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

US rejects possibility of nuclear conflict with Russia: ‘War without winners’

Pentagon press secretary called Vladimir Putin’s order to deploy his nuclear weapons during the invasion …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved