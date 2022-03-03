Sweden identifies four Russian aircraft in its airspace

posted on 03/02/2022 19:46



This Wednesday (2/3), four Russian warplanes were seen in Swedish airspace east of the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea. A violation of the suspension of the presence of aircraft in the country, which had already been imposed.

The information was confirmed by the General Staff of Sweden, which rectified the tension of the moment in Europe to comment on the presence of the planes. “In the current context, we take this incident very seriously. This is an irresponsible and unprofessional action by Russia,” the statement said.

The aircraft were identified as two Sukhoi Su-27s and two Sukhoi Su-24s and were picked up by Gripen fighter jets. “We are ready to guarantee the territorial integrity and Swedish borders”, the note stressed.

The island, where the aircraft were identified, has a strategic position in the Baltic Sea and is just over 300 kilometers from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. The site had already received Swedish reinforcements in January, during the first tensions over Ukraine.

It is also worth remembering that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia also put in check the possible entry of Sweden and Finland into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which are already partners but remain in a neutral position.

Last Friday (25/2), Russia reaffirmed that the accession of one or both countries to NATO “would have serious military and political repercussions”.

*With information from Agence France-Press